The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team’s 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule this season will include 11 contests against opponents that made last year’s NCAA Tournament — six at home and five on the road.
Vandy will be looking to improve upon last year’s 11-7 SEC record, which tied for fourth in the conference and was the Commodores’ best since the 2015-16 season.
The 11 games against teams who made the NCAA Tourney last season include two contests each against Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as single games with Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M.
Vanderbilt will play five sets of home-and-away SEC games, against Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn and LSU.
The Commodores will play home games only against Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Texas A&M, while playing road games only against Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina.
Here’s Vanderbilt’s complete SEC schedule:
Saturday, Jan. 6 — Alabama
Tuesday, Jan. 9 — at LSU
Saturday, Jan. 13 — at Ole Miss
Wednesday, Jan. 17 — Auburn
Saturday, Jan. 20 — at Mississippi State
Saturday, Jan. 27 — Tennessee
Wednesday, Jan. 31 — at Auburn
Saturday, Feb. 3 — Missouri
Tuesday, Feb. 6 — Kentucky
Saturday, Feb. 10 — at South Carolina
Tuesday, Feb. 13 — Texas A&M
Saturday, Feb. 17 — at Tennessee
Wednesday, Feb. 21 — Georgia
Saturday, Feb. 24 — at Florida
Tuesday, Feb. 27 — at Arkansas
Saturday, March 2 — LSU
Wednesday, March 6 — at Kentucky
Saturday, March 9 — Florida