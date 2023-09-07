Ezra Manjon vs Auburn

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team’s 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule this season will include 11 contests against opponents that made last year’s NCAA Tournament — six at home and five on the road.

Vandy will be looking to improve upon last year’s 11-7 SEC record, which tied for fourth in the conference and was the Commodores’ best since the 2015-16 season.

The 11 games against teams who made the NCAA Tourney last season include two contests each against Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as single games with Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt will play five sets of home-and-away SEC games, against Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn and LSU.  

The Commodores will play home games only against Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Texas A&M, while playing road games only against Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina.

Here’s Vanderbilt’s complete SEC schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 6 — Alabama

Tuesday, Jan. 9 — at LSU

Saturday, Jan. 13 — at Ole Miss

Wednesday, Jan. 17 — Auburn

Saturday, Jan. 20 — at Mississippi State

Saturday, Jan. 27 — Tennessee

Wednesday, Jan. 31 — at Auburn

Saturday, Feb. 3 — Missouri

Tuesday, Feb. 6 — Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 10 — at South Carolina

Tuesday, Feb. 13 — Texas A&M

Saturday, Feb. 17 — at Tennessee

Wednesday, Feb. 21 — Georgia

Saturday, Feb. 24 — at Florida

Tuesday, Feb. 27 — at Arkansas

Saturday, March 2 — LSU

Wednesday, March 6 — at Kentucky

Saturday, March 9 — Florida