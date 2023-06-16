Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team will be counting on transfer forward Ven-Allen Lubin for a big contribution next season.
He’ll get some good international experience starting later this month.
Lubin on Friday was named to the 12-member 2023 USA Men’s Under-19 national team, following five days of training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., that whittled down the list of 35 players who were asked to try out.
Other team members include Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Omaha Biliew, Kylan Boswell, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Asa Newell and Cody Williams.
The team will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.
The United States will play Madagascar and Slovenia on June 24 and June 25, respectively, before finishing pool play against Lebanon on June 27. The U.S. has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions (2015, 2019 and 2021).
The 6-8, 226-pound Lubin put up solid numbers in 28 games (including seven starts) for Notre Dame last season. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting 58 percent from the field.
He was rated a four-star transfer by Rivals and 247 Sports.
In high school, Rivals ranked Lubin, an Orlando, Fla., native, as the 49th-best prospect in the country, while ESPN listed him as the 74th-best.
Vanderbilt suffered major losses from last season’s team, which posted a 22-15 record and went 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference.
Big man Liam Robbins, who averaged 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, has used up his eligibility. The Commodores also lost seven players to the transfer portal, including guard Jordan Wright (10.6 points per game), forward Myles Stute (8.4 points per game) and guard Trey Thomas (5.8 points per game).
The good news for the Commodores is that the talented backcourt duo of Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence will return. In addition to Lubin, Vanderbilt should benefit from two other incoming transfers — former Lehigh guard Evan Taylor and former South Dakota forward Tasos Kamateros.