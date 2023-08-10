Shawn Marion, Amar'e Stoudamire

The Phoenix Suns will induct former Clarksville High star Shawn Marion into the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 season.

Marion (jersey No. 31) and Amar’e Stoudemire (No. 32) will each have their uniform numbers officially retired as part of separate inductions to the Ring of Honor this season. The dates of the Ring of Honor ceremonies will be announced in the coming weeks.