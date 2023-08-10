The Phoenix Suns will induct former Clarksville High star Shawn Marion into the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 season.
Marion (jersey No. 31) and Amar’e Stoudemire (No. 32) will each have their uniform numbers officially retired as part of separate inductions to the Ring of Honor this season. The dates of the Ring of Honor ceremonies will be announced in the coming weeks.
Marion and Stoudemire will become the 16th and 17th members of the Suns’ Ring of Honor, and the 11th and 12 members of the franchise to have jersey numbers retired. Other previous Suns who’ve had their jerseys retired include Charles Barkley (No. 34), Tom Chambers (No. 24), Walter Davis (No. 6) and Steve Nash (No. 13).
The 45-year-old Marion played 16 seasons in the NBA and scored 17,700 points, averaging 15.2 points and 8.7 points per game.
Known as “The Matrix,” Marion played nine seasons for the Suns after they selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.
In 660 regular-season games with Phoenix from 1999-2008, Marion averaged 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. He ranks fifth in franchise history in points (12,134), second in rebounds (6,616), second in steals (1,245) and third in blocks (894).
A 6-foot-7 forward with great leaping ability, Marion twice earned all-NBA honors and was a four-time all-star selection while with the Suns.
“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” Marion said in a release. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”
Marion played at Clarksville High from 1993-96, averaging 26.4 points and 13.1 rebounds as a senior and earning first-team all-state honors. He was a teammate there of Trenton Hassell, who would go on to a nine-year NBA career.
In 1996, that Clarksville team reached the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament before losing to Memphis East.
Marion spent two years at a junior college before transferring to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas for his final collegiate season.
“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.”