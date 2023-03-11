After four more games of basketball Friday, the semifinals are set for the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Here’s a synopsis of Friday’s excitement at Bridgestone Arena.
Miller shines in homecoming as Bama bludgeons Bulldogs
The well-rested Crimson Tide showed the nation why they’ll undoubtedly be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next week, dominating the Bulldogs from start to finish. The first half was perhaps the most dominant half of basketball fans will see all weekend, with the Tide taking a commanding 20-point lead into halftime.
They would hold that lead the rest of the way, with Nashville native Brandon Miller, a Cane Ridge alum, leading all scorers with 18 and further stuffing the stat sheet with nine rebounds, five assists and a steal. Outside of his production, Noah Gurley, Charles Bediako and Jahvon Quinerly all reached double figures in points, too, to give Bama the 72-49 win.
Bediako also celebrated his 21st birthday with the win and was an elite paint presence for Alabama, blocking five shots.
“Our guys are great,” said Alabama coach Nate Oats. “They gave [Bediako] a big, huge birthday celebration this morning, they sang to him. Five birthday blocks. I thought he controlled the paint pretty well.”
With the Bulldogs eliminated, they’ll be on pins and needles come Selection Sunday. As of early Saturday morning, ESPN college basketball analyst and bracketologist Joe Lunardi projects the Bulldogs to be an 11-seed and one of the last four teams in the field, meaning they’ll play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
Timely second-half shooting pushes Tigers past Vols
In another contest that wasn’t decided until the final minutes, it was the 4-seed Missouri Tigers hitting critical shots down the stretch while the 5-seed Tennessee Volunteers cooled off.
It looked like there’d be a tie game at halftime until Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack drilled a buzzer-beating heave from just over half court. Things remained nip-and-tuck through nearly the entire second half, however, with the home-state Volunteer fans getting louder and louder as the end drew nearer.
That’s when Tigers senior guard Nick Honor pulled up for a wing 3-pointer that ripped the net and gave Missouri the lead with 1:41 to play. Missouri coach Dennis Gates then called timeout to get his defense set, and it paid dividends as the Volunteers turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound. The extra possession gave another Tigers senior, D’moi Hodge, a good look at a three, and he nailed it to give the Tigers a six-point lead that they’d ride to the finish line for a 79-71 win.
The Volunteers’ offensive attack was well-balanced with five players in double figures, including senior Santiago Vescovi, who connected on five 3-pointers. The Tigers, on the other hand, were powered by Hodge and forward Kobe Brown, who combined for 50 of their team’s points.
With the win, the Tigers set Saturday’s first matchup in stone as they’ll take on Alabama at noon for a spot in Sunday’s championship game. Meanwhile, the NCAA Tournament-bound Volunteers will await their draw on Selection Sunday.
Aggies flip the script on Razorbacks for comeback win
Extra rest isn’t always a good thing, and the 2-seed Texas A&M Aggies were a prime example of that to start, mustering just 25 first-half points against the 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs were everywhere defensively, blocking nine shots and coming away with five steals in the first half to take a 13-point lead into the locker room.
The good news for the Aggies is that their defense in the second half was somehow even better than the Razorbacks’ in the first. The Aggies knocked the rust off to outscore Arkansas 42-23 in the second half and win 67-61. Wade Taylor IV powered the comeback with 16 second-half points.
Aggies coach Buzz Williams credited the Razorbacks for a pesky first half but said that his team would be all right moving forward if it could simply get some defensive stops and subsequently calm down its offense.
“We were not very good in the first half; that’s credit to Arkansas,” Williams said. “We were much more under control off two feet and being able to get stops so that we can play early offense a little better. We’re dependent upon early offense.”
After escaping with a win on Thursday despite letting a 15-point lead slip away, the Razorbacks weren’t so fortunate this time around. Luckily for them, they’re firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture and won’t need to sweat it out watching on Selection Sunday.
Hungry Commodores make Wildcats one-and-done
As the saying goes, the hungry dog runs faster. With the 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats also safely in the NCAA Tournament field, the 6-seed Vanderbilt Commodores were the hungrier dog with something to prove to the selection committee.
And they did just that.
After a tight first half, the Commodores pulled away thanks in large part to Ezra Manjon’s 16 second-half points. The team also shot 40 percent from 3-point range and made 18-of-20 free throws.
The result? An 80-73 win, a dance with 2-seed Texas A&M in the semifinals, and a wave goodbye to John Calipari’s Wildcats.
More projections than not still have Vanderbilt on the wrong side of the tournament bubble, but not by much. A win on Saturday could potentially secure an at-large bid, but like forward Jordan Wright mentioned after Thursday’s win, the Commodores’ goal is to earn an automatic bid by winning this conference tournament. Given the way they’re rolling right now, especially with the hometown fans fueling them, who’s to say the Commodores can’t get it done?
“We believe in us,” said Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse, who shared the SEC’s coach of the year award with A&M’s Williams. “We’re going to be us, and we believe in us. That’s all that matters. All the other noise doesn’t matter. We’re not worried about bracketology or anything else but the next game.”