The second round of the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament generated some extra buzz downtown Thursday. Both in-state teams took care of business with ease, while the other two games came down to the final shot. Here’s what went down Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
Bulldogs outlast Gators, bolster NCAA Tournament resume
With both of Wednesday’s games coming down to the wire, the 9-seed Mississippi State Bulldogs and 8-seed Florida Gators followed suit to open Thursday’s action. They even took things a step further by giving fans a bonus five minutes of overtime basketball.
The two squads combining for 36 turnovers and shot a combined 20 percent from beyond the arc. In what became a slugfest in the paint, the Bulldogs squeaked by with a 69-68 win as lower-seeded teams in the tournament moved to 3-0.
“I chuckle a little bit internally because that’s how college basketball is for the most part,” said Mississippi State coach Chris Jans. “Most games aren’t that aesthetically pleasing. What they show on the highlights … that’s not reality most of the time, especially in a conference tournament situation when you try to survive and advance.”
The Bulldogs built a solid 10-point halftime lead behind a dozen first-half points from junior guard Shakeel Moore. But the Gators came out of the locker room with some bite, and after back-to-back threes from senior guard Myreon Jones in the final minute-and-a-half, the Gators tied the game at 57 to force overtime.
With the Bulldogs jumping out to a seven-point lead in the extra frame, they had enough cushion to sustain one final push from the Gators, with Jones missing a potential game-winning three as time expired. Leading the way for Mississippi State was senior big man Tolu Smith with a stellar 28 points (19 in the second half and overtime), 12 rebounds and three steals.
After entering the postseason firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the win should put Mississippi State in a favorable light come Selection Sunday. The Bulldogs advance to take on 1-seed Alabama in the first game of the quarterfinals at noon on Friday, another golden opportunity to show the selection committee that they’re tournament material.
Volunteers rout Rebels in front of orange-heavy crowd
After a hard-fought win on Wednesday, the 13-seed Ole Miss Rebels hung around with the 5-seed Tennessee Volunteers for much of the first half thanks to a 5-for-11 team clip from 3-point range. But Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James knocked down a corner three to beat the first-half buzzer that gave Tennessee a 39-33 halftime lead.
“That’s big for us,” James said of his team’s strong end to the half. “We talk about winning those four-minute games … being up on the rebounds, being up in points. That was a good momentum shift for us going into halftime.”
With lots of orange in the seats, every Volunteers bucket fed the crowd’s energy. Pretty quickly in the second half, going shot-for-shot with Tennessee became too tall of an order for Ole Miss. The Volunteers outscored the Rebels 31-22 in the second half to complete the tournament’s first double-digit contest, 70-55. James led the way with game-highs in both points (20) and rebounds (seven). Santiago Vescovi pitched in a solid 15 points.
The Volunteers will face off against the 4-seed Missouri Tigers in Friday’s second game.
No. 10 Arkansas tops No. 7 Auburn
In a matchup that was full of energy from the opening tip, it was coach Eric Musselman’s 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks grinding a 76-73 win. They set the tone on defense right away, forcing the 7-seed Auburn Tigers into three turnovers before making a shot from the field.
The Razorbacks stretched a four-point halftime lead all the way up to 15 midway through the second half before the Tigers got up off the mat in a hurry. In an offensive surge led by K.D. Johnson and Allen Flanigan, who combined for 27 second-half points, the Tigers finally found themselves with a 73-72 lead in the final minute.
A clutch mid-range jumper from Nick Smith Jr. (14 points) on the other end put the Razorbacks back in front, and an ensuing defensive stop followed by free throws from Davonte Davis put them in the driver’s seat. Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. had a fair look at a potential tying three as time expired, but left it short, giving Arkansas the 76-73 win.
The key to the victory was not only leading for 37 of 40 minutes, but also out-rebounding Auburn by 18. Musselman cited defense and rebounding as the two things he knows his players can always control if they give the required effort.
“No matter how nervous you are, no matter how much angst you have, it should never affect your defensive rebounding or defensive position or defensive intensity,” Musselman said. “I thought we played with great physicality.”
The Razorbacks advance to take on the 2-seed Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. Friday in the Aggies’ first showing of the tournament.
Tigers’ house money can’t buy a win over Commodores
Capping off the second day of the tournament, the 6-seed Vanderbilt Commodores never trailed as they knocked off the 14-seed LSU Tigers 77-68, much to the hometown crowd’s excitement. (Read our full rundown of the Vanderbilt-LSU game here.)
“It’s great having [the tournament] back in Nashville,” said Commodores swingman Jordan Wright, who posted a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. “We had [the tournament] last year in Tampa, [and] kind of missed that home feeling aspect of it. The students were great. We really appreciate them coming out, as well as the [non-student] fans.”
Commodores guard Tyrin Lawrence led the way with 22 points, missing only one shot attempt. Ezra Manjon added 17 points and five assists in what was a true team win.
The big story for Vanderbilt coming into the conference tournament was how much ground they needed to cover to grab an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. This win certainly helps, but the matchup with No. 3 Kentucky in Friday’s final game is a much bigger opportunity to pump up the Commodores’ resume.
They could also simply win this tournament to earn an automatic bid in the big dance, which Wright mentioned is the team’s goal. With Kentucky standing in their way first, Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse knows it will take the Commodores’ A-game to beat the Wildcats a second time this season.
“We know we have to compete, play well, pay attention to our game plan, execute our assignments on both ends of the floor to give ourselves the best chance to win,” Stackhouse said. “If we do that, we feel like we can beat anybody.”