The 2023 Men’s SEC Basketball Tournament got off to an exciting start downtown Wednesday night with two close games that resulted in upsets. Who ever said the bottom-of-the-barrel teams in the conference couldn’t put on a show? Here’s a roundup of Wednesday’s action from Bridgestone Arena.
White makes key plays to power Rebels past Gamecocks
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels took the first win of the tournament, edging past the No. 12 South Carolina Gamecocks 67-61. An up-and-down affair that featured a combined 14 steals ended up in Ole Miss’ favor when a likely suspect made two key plays in the final minute.
After South Carolina freshman forward G.G. Jackson — who netted a game-high 24 points — knocked down a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play to cut the Rebels’ lead to three, the Gamecocks needed a defensive stop to stay alive. They got one, forcing a contested Rebels three at the end of the shot clock, but sophomore guard James White came hustling in for the offensive board. Ole Miss interim coach Win Case then called timeout to draw up a potential dagger, and the Rebels went to White for a mid-range swish that would make it a five-point Rebels lead with just 11 seconds to play and all but seal the deal.
“James is somebody we trust with the ball in his hands,” said Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who had 16 points in the win. “We knew he was going to make the play from the huddle. He works on that. He’s a hard worker. We put all our trust in him, [told] him to shoot the ball and he did.”
White’s 10 points seemed to carry more weight than their face value, and his 10 rebounds gave him the only double-double of the game.
With the win, the Rebels earned a dance with the Tennessee Volunteers in the second game of Thursday’s action. Case emphasized a need to zero-in defensively on Vols senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who led all scorers with 22 points in the two teams’ lone regular-season matchup, a four-point win for Tennessee.
“I’ll tell you this, they’re really, really good defensively, really talented offensively,” Case said of Tennessee. “But I really, really think our guys are going to be excited about playing Tennessee tomorrow.”
Tigers frontcourt outmuscles Bulldogs
If one were looking for tight competition in this tournament, the second game of the night wasn’t initially as promising as the first. The No. 14 LSU Tigers took advantage of some sloppy offense from the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs to secure a 12-point Tigers lead at halftime.
In the first half, the Tigers had more assists (10) than the Bulldogs had made shots (nine). The Bulldogs’ seven first-half turnovers didn’t do them any favors, either. Whatever was said at halftime worked, however, as the Bulldogs chipped away at the Tigers’ lead and found themselves ahead 59-57 with 4:16 to play thanks to a pair of free throws from Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
The turning point of the game came about a minute later when Tigers swingman Adam Miller (10 points, 3-for-4 from deep) converted a four-point play from the top of the arc. LSU would ride that momentum to a 72-67 victory, never giving the lead back to Georgia.
Leading LSU’s frontcourt charge were senior KJ Williams and freshman Shawn Phillips, with Phillips recording his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The pair of bigs were instrumental in setting the tone on the glass, as the Tigers pulled down 10 more offensive rebounds than the Bulldogs and turned them into 25 points.
“Me and Shawn are roommates at the hotel,” Williams said. “I told him to come out and play basketball. Block out all the noise; come out and just play basketball. The outcome was the outcome.”
The Tigers’ time to celebrate must be short-lived, however, as they’ll square up with the No. 6 Vanderbilt Commodores in the nightcap on Thursday. While LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal (14 points, 11 rebounds) has nothing but respect for the Commodores’ play, he believes his squad is capable of pulling off another upset despite what’s sure to be a Vanderbilt-heavy crowd in Nashville.
“Vanderbilt is a tough team,” Hannibal said. “They're well-coached. They really play hard. Tonight’s game is over with, we have to put it behind us. Our main focus now is on Vanderbilt. Going out there for 40 more minutes, give it our all, stick to the game plan, I think we'll be fine.”