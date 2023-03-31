Former Metro Nashville Public Schools student and basketball star Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after just one season at Alabama.
Miller, who was Mr. Basketball during his 2021-22 senior season at Cane Ridge, led Alabama to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and SEC regular season and tournament titles during his year in Tuscaloosa. He was named SEC player of the year and SEC Tournament MVP and has been named to several first-team All American lists.
In the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-9 guard/forward averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range.
Miller, who was the top basketball player in the state his class, is widely expected to be a top 5 pick in the NBA Draft.
The second half of the season saw Miller draw attention for more than his prowess on the court. Tuscaloosa police said earlier this year that a gun later used in a homicide was stored in Miller’s car and that a teammate, later kicked out of school and charged with murder, had texted Miller asking him to return the weapon shortly before the shooting. Law enforcement officials said they considered Miller to be a witness rather than a suspect and declined to pursue any criminal charges; Alabama officials also declined to punish Miller, as they said he had not violated any policies.