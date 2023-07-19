Each of the area’s two first-round picks in last month’s NBA Draft finished their initial Summer League games on positive notes.
But not surprisingly, Antioch’s Brandon Miller and Belmont University’s Ben Sheppard also have plenty of room for growth as they prepare for their rookie seasons.
Charlotte made Miller, a 6-9 forward who attended Cane Ridge High before spending one year at Alabama, the second overall pick of the 2023 draft.
Miller played five summer-league games, leading the Hornets’ prospects with 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His last game was his best, as Miller poured in 26 points in a loss to Portland, making three-of-six three-pointers and grabbing six rebounds.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for Miller, who had gone four-of-18 from the field in his previous game, a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts.
There were two primary concerns for Miller during his summer league games: He connected on just 10-of-32 three-point attempts (31.3 percent), and he averaged nearly six fouls per contest.
Here’s how The Athletic’s John Hollinger evaluated Miller’s summer league performance:
“Charlotte probably won’t sweat Brandon Miller’s performance too much; he struggled to make 3s (10-of-32) and, as I noted when I scouted him at Alabama, he’ll need to get more air under his line-drivey shot to knock it down consistently as a pro. It’s a minor adjustment though. The bigger worry is likely his meh finishing at the cup, which will need to come along to complement his skills on the perimeter. The Hornets also lost all five games he played.”
Sheppard, a 6-6 guard, was chosen 26th overall by Indiana.
In five summer-league games, the Atlanta native averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 41.7 percent overall and 38.7 percent from three-point range. Sheppard’s 12 three-pointers led the Pacers’ prospects and his three-point percentage was third.
Sheppard started very quietly in his first summer league contest, missing all four shots from the field and scoring just one point in 27:40 of playing time.
But he gained traction quickly, hitting double figures in three of his final four contests. His most productive offensive outing came in Sheppard’s fourth game, when he scored 19 points in a loss to Dallas, hitting seven-of-13 shots from the field overall and going five-of-10 from three-point range.
Here’s how The Indianapolis Star evaluated Sheppard’s summer league games:
“Sheppard averaged 10.6 points per game and he hit more 3-pointers (12) than anyone else on the roster. Only Isaiah Wong (40%), shot at a better clip from outside than Sheppard's 38.7% among players who attempted at least 2.0 3s per game. Defensively, he had good moments and bad, but he was at the very least active on the defensive end and at times better than average, especially in the Pacers' win over the Magic. He was everywhere chasing loose balls, averaging 3.8 rebounds per game. Against Orlando, he grabbed nine rebounds including four on the offensive end and one that turned into a put-back dunk in a game in which he scored 21 points.
“With the possible exception of a late flurry in that game, there weren't many points when Sheppard seemed to be the clear best player on the floor, even in Game 5 when most of the top players had been shut down. Still, he is very much the player the Pacers drafted, a good spot up shooter who can be counted on to defend and bring energy. Minutes won't be easy for him to come by this year as there will be a tough battle for minutes at the wing positions, but Sheppard has the kind of skillset and force that all teams need eventually.”