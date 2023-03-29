Senior forward Jordan Wright will leave Vanderbilt after four years as a regular contributor for the Commodores men’s basketball team.
According to 247Sports, Wright will have one year of eligibility left.
Coach Jerry Stackhouse’s first recruit in 2019, Wright averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals this season, a slight step back from a breakout junior season.
Wright is a past SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Noah Shelby, Myles Stute and Malik Dia are also seeking to transfer, while Tyrin Lawrence will test the NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility to return to Vanderbilt.