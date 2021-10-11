Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse is putting together quite a 2022 recruiting class.
Stackhouse landed another big piece of the Commodores’ future on Sunday when four-star forward Colin Smith of Chandler, Arizona, committed to Vanderbilt. He chose the program over offers from, among others, Auburn, Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas, Mississippi State, SMU, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech.
Smith’s commitment bumped Vanderbilt from the No. 17 to the No. 12 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The ‘Dores now have the third-best 2022 class in the SEC behind Arkansas (No. 3) and Kentucky (No. 4).
“I will have the ability to play early and in a conference that is in the most households, a great academic establishment,” Smith told 247Sports. “I love the family feel of the entire program, and love how I will be playing for a former consummate professional head coach that played my position."
Smith, the No. 118-ranked player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, joins four-star center Lee Dort, four-star point guard Noah Shelby, and three-star power forward Malik Dia in VU’s 2022 class.
Smith said his versatility is what intrigued Vanderbilt at first. The 6-foot-8 power forward said the Commodore coaches envision him playing two or three positions and value him both as a shooter and as a player in the paint.
