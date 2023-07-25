Former Belmont Bruins basketball star Dylan Windler has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.
This will be the second NBA team for Windler, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland (No. 26 overall) in the 2019 draft.
Windler, a 6-7 guard/forward, apparently made a good impression on Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau during recent NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas. He made nine straight three-point shots over a two-game stretch, and also scored 15 points in a game against Atlanta.
The 26-year-old Windler has been slowed by injuries throughout his career.
He missed his entire rookie season in 2019-20 after suffering a stress fracture in his knee that required surgery. The Indianapolis native broke his wrist during Cleveland’s 2020-21 opener. He eventually managed to play in 31 games that season, averaging a career-high 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 16.5 minutes per game.
Windler played a career-high 50 games in 2021-22, averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
He was limited to just three NBA games during the 2022-23 season due to an ankle injury. But Windler did play 11 games in the NBA G-League, averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cleveland Charge.
An Indianapolis native, Windler helped lead Belmont to 94 victories and three conference championships — including wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt. He capped his career by helping the Bruins earn their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory with a win over Temple. Two days later, he scored a game-high 35 points in a loss to Maryland.
Until this year, Windler had been the only Bruins player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. That changed last month, when the Indiana Pacers picked guard Ben Sheppard in the first round, also at No. 26 overall.