There is virtually no doubt Antioch’s Brandon Miller, the former Alabama star, will hear his name called in the first two or three picks of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.
His immediate financial future is certain.
For Belmont’s Ben Sheppard, the issue is a little more complicated.
The Bruins’ 6-6, 195-pound guard is all but certain to be selected at some point, making him the second Belmont University player picked in the draft in the last five years, joining forward Dylan Windler (taken by Cleveland with the 26th overall pick in 2019).
But whether Sheppard is picked in the first or second round — it looks like it could go either way — will make a significant difference in his contract certainty.
Players selected in the first round of the draft are given four-year contracts. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed by the team, which also holds options for the third and fourth year.
A player selected in the second round, however, receives no such automatic guarantee. His initial contract — assuming he gets one — can range from one to four years and from no guarantees to fully guaranteed. It’s basically whatever the player is able to negotiate into the deal.
The good news for second-round picks is that — assuming they do get contract offers — there is a rookie minimum salary, which last year was $953,000.
So what lies ahead on Thursday for Miller and Sheppard?
Miller, a 6-9, 200-pound forward who starred at Cane Ridge High and in one season at Alabama, won’t be the first pick of the draft. That distinction will almost certainly go to Victor Wembanyama, the dazzling 7-foot-4 center who is likely to be chosen by San Antonio.
But Miller won’t be waiting long.
Recent mock drafts by The Athletic, The Ringer and CBS Sports have Charlotte taking Miller with the second overall pick, while a mock draft from SI.com has Miller going third to Portland.
Just 15 months ago, Miller was playing for Cane Ridge in the TSSAA Class 4A state playoffs.
But after a stellar freshman season at Alabama, during which Miler averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game en route to Southeastern Conference player of the year honors, the 20-year-old is moving on to the NBA. It remains to be seen whether any questions persist for Miller in relation to the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on Jan. 15. Miller has not been accused of a crime, and the university has described Miller as a cooperating witness.
Sheppard, meanwhile, has seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks, in large part due to his strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine in May. In one of his two scrimmages there, Sheppard scored a game-high 25 points, hitting on eight-of-10 shots overall and three-of-five from three-point range. He added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
At Belmont this year, Sheppard was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference first team after averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field overall and 42 percent from three-point range.
Sheppard has reportedly worked out for multiple NBA organizations, including Atlanta, Golden State, Indiana, New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Is Sheppard a first-round pick or a second-round pick?
Here are some of the more recent forecasts:
Site: Bleacher Report
Sheppard forecast: First round (20th overall to Houston)
Site: CBS Sports
Sheppard forecast: Second round (32nd overall to Indiana)
Site: NBADraft.net
Sheppard forecast: First round (30th overall to Los Angeles Clippers)
Site: The Ringer
Sheppard forecast: Second round (31st overall to Detroit)
Site: The Sporting News
Sheppard forecast: Second round (36th overall to Orlando)
Site: SB Nation
Sheppard forecast: First round (29th overall to Indiana)
At least one other player with Tennessee ties is projected by many as a draft selection on Thursday — Tennessee’s Julian Phillips. The 6-7, 197-pound forward declared for the draft after averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Vols during his freshman season, and is forecast by many to be chosen in the second round.
In addition, former Memphis Tiger point guard Kendric Davis is considered by some mock draft websites as a possible second-round pick.