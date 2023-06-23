Antioch’s Brandon Miller will take his shooting touch and productivity to a needy Charlotte Hornets team.
Belmont’s Ben Sheppard will bring his all-round game to an Indiana Pacers team that finished six games shy of the playoffs last season.
Miller, the former Cane Ridge High star, was selected with the second overall pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday, while Sheppard was chosen with the 26th overall pick.
Sheppard became the second Belmont player picked in the first round in the last five years, joining forward Dylan Windler, who was taken by Cleveland in the first round in 2019.
Other players drafted with state connections included University of Tennessee forward Julian Philips, chosen by Boston with the fifth pick of the second round (35th overall), and Eastern Michigan guard Emoni Bates (who spent his freshman season at the University of Memphis), chosen by Cleveland with the 19th pick of the second round (49th overall).
A 6-9, 200-pound forward, Miller was playing in the TSSAA Class 4A state playoffs just 15 months ago. He was named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, earning McDonald’s All-America honors during his senior season.
The 20-year-old had a standout freshman season at Alabama, averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game en route to earning Southeastern Conference player of the year honors. Miller shot 43 percent overall, 48.3 percent from two-point range and 38.4 percent from three-point range.
Miller will head to a Hornets team led by guard LaMelo Ball, who averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. But the Hornets finished 27-55 in 2022-23, the fourth-worst record in the league and second-worst in the Eastern Conference. As a team, Charlotte shot 45.7 percent overall (tied for 28th in the league) and 33 percent from three-point range (29th).
“Brandon Miller has the ability to play several positions,” Mitch Kupchak, Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager, told media. “He can probably guard one through four. I think he can play the two-spot, the three-spot on a regular basis. I see him bringing the ball up the court. That doesn’t necessarily make him a ball-handling guard, but he can make plays, run a pick-and-roll, rebound. For a 20-year-old, he has a game that translates to the NBA pretty easily.”
It remains to be seen whether any questions persist for Miller in relation to the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on Jan. 15. Miller has not been accused of a crime, and the university has described Miller as a cooperating witness.
Per Spotrac, Miller should sign a four-year $49.3-million contract, including salaries of $10.8 million, $11.4 million, $11.9 million (club option) and 15.1 million (club option).
Sheppard, a 6-6, 195-pound guard, saw his draft stock take off in recent weeks, in large part due to his strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine in May. In one of his two scrimmages there, Sheppard scored a game-high 25 points, hitting on eight-of-10 shots overall and three-of-five from three-point range. He added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
At Belmont this year, Sheppard was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference first team after averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field overall and 42 percent from three-point range.
Sheppard was the only player this season named All-MVC First Team and MVC All-Defensive Team.
Sheppard’s defensive prowess should aid a Pacers team that allowed 119.5 points per game last year, the second-highest figure in the league. Indiana’s offense, paced by point guard Tyrese Haliburton, averaged 116.3 points per game, which ranked 10th.
“He’s a unique prospect in that he has length, he has quickness, he has really good ball skills," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle told media. “It appears to me that he could play some point guard in a pinch, but his natural position is two and three. But that kind of versatility is very important in today’s game."
Per Spotrac, Sheppard should sign a four-year, $13 million contract, including salaries of: $2.5 million, $2.6 million, $2.8 million (club option) and $5 million (club option).
Here are how three outlets graded Charlotte’s pick of Miller:
CBS Sports
Grade: A-
Comments: The Hornets brought back in Miller and Scoot Henderson this week, allowing their decision to come down to the final few days. They landed on Miller in a process that has been a bit confusing. It's a unique combination of size and shot-making. He has a great midrange game, too, even though we didn't see it at Alabama. What we haven't seen yet is his finishing at the rim, and the fact that he's so lean is a concern, along with the off-the-court issues that popped up at college.
The Sporting News, Kyle Irving
Grade: A
Comments: After several back-and-forth reports, the Hornets elected to stick with Miller as the No. 2 pick. While I still believe Scoot Henderson is the second-best player in this draft class, Miller’s fit alongside franchise point guard LaMelo Ball was too seamless to pass up. Charlotte, who was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, lands a much-needed versatile sharpshooting wing.
Yahoo Sports
Grade: A
Comments: Prior to the NCAA Tournament, Miller shot over 40 percent from three-point range on seven attempts per game. The Hornets were the second-worst three-point shooting team in the NBA this past season (shooting 33 percent) and could use his size at 6-9 and consistent shooting on the perimeter alongside LaMelo Ball.
Here are how three outlets graded Indiana’s pick of Sheppard:
CBS Sports
Grade: B
Comments: This is a very Indiana-type pick of a productive two-way player who is ready to go. He's known as a shot-maker, and his movement shooting is very encouraging, but his free throw shooting is a bit of a worry. But if the shooting pans out, he's going to be a true 3-and-D guy because the defensive side was his calling card early in his college career.
The Sporting News
Grade: B
Comments: The Pacers went with a pure shooter at No. 26, as Sheppard skyrocketted up draft boards following impressive showings at the NBA Draft Combine and pre-draft workouts. At 6-6, Sheppard is ready to come in and contribute as a three-point marksmen for an Indiana team that could use more spacing with perimeter shooting.
Yahoo Sports
Grade: B+
Comments: Sheppard shot lights out during his senior season at Belmont, hitting 41.5 percent from deep and averaging 18.8 points. He played at a high level against Power 5 prospects at the NBA Draft Combine and more than held his own. Sheppard is a player who can come in right away and give productive minutes on both ends of the court. Still just 21 years old as a college senior, Sheppard has the room for growth and experience to impact the Pacers right away.