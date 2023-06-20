Tennessee’s baseball team saw its season end at the hands of a familiar foe on Tuesday at the College World Series.
LSU downed the Vols 5-0, handing Tennessee its second loss in the double-elimination tournament.
Including three regular-season games, the fifth-ranked Tigers (50-16) took four of five meetings from the Vols this year. Tennessee’s one win over LSU was a big one, 14-7, but the Tigers outscored the Vols 22-9 in the teams’ other four meetings — which included LSU’s 6-3 win last Saturday behind pitching ace Paul Skenes.
Tennessee (44-22) collected just six hits on Tuesday, four of which were singles. The Vols were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Starter Drew Beam gave Tennessee a good effort, allowing just six hits and one earned run in 5-2/3 innings. He struck out nine. But the Vols committed an error that led to one run, hit four LSU batters and failed to turn a double play that would have kept another run off the board.
It was the end of a wild NCAA Tournament run for Tennessee, which earned its first CWS victory since 2001, defeating Stanford in between the losses to LSU.
In the Clemson regional, the Vols trailed Clemson 4-2 — and were down to their final strike — before Zane Denton’s three-run homer gave Tennessee a 5-4 lead. The Vols would win 6-5 in 14 innings and eventually advanced to a Super Regional against Southern Miss.
Tennessee lost the Super Regional opener to the Golden Eagles and trailed 4-0 in Game 2 but scored eight straight runs to force a decisive Game 3 — and won that 5-0.
In the CWS game against Stanford, the Vols trailed 4-0 before scoring six straight runs to win. Pitcher Chase Burns was one of the heroes of that contest, retiring 18 of the 20 batters he faced, including Stanford’s last 10 batters.