Vanderbilt’s baseball team will get an opportunity for revenge — and a chance to knock off the Southeastern Conference’s top seed — in a third-round conference tournament game against Florida on Thursday night in Hoover, Ala.
The winners’-bracket game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
It was less than two weeks ago that the Gators (43-13) swept the visiting Commodores (38-17) in a three-game series, downing Vanderbilt 10-0, 6-2 and 6-2. That sweep was a big reason Florida wound up finishing first in the SEC East, with a 20-10 record that was one game ahead of Vanderbilt.
The fourth-seeded Commodores earned their opportunity with a 6-4 win over Auburn on Wednesday at the tournament.
It was another positive step for a Vanderbilt team seeking to secure one of the NCAA Tournament’s eight national seeds, which would allow the Commodores to play at Hawkins Field through a potential super regional.
Vanderbilt got a couple of strong pitching performances against the Tigers. Starter Sam Hliboki allowed three hits and two earned runs in four innings, striking out three and walking two. Patrick Reilly threw five innings in relief, striking out eight and allowing just two hits. Auburn outfielder Bryson Ware hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, but Reilly recorded his final strikeout to end the contest.
The Commodores’ offense didn’t mash the ball against Auburn, but found plenty of ways to score runs. On a night that Vanderbilt didn’t record an extra-base hit, third baseman Davis Diaz led the way by going 2-for-3 at the plate, knocking in two runs and scoring two runs. Enrique Bradfield went 0-for-4, but still managed to score two runs after reaching base on a walk and an error. Bradfield was successful on two-of-three stolen-base attempts, bringing his season total to 36.
Vanderbilt, ranked sixth nationally by Baseball America, will contend with a second-ranked Florida team that has won six of its last seven games. The Gators have scored at least five runs in each of those six victories, while holding opponents to three or fewer runs in five of those six contests.
The Commodores enter Thursday’s game with three straight victories, a stretch that includes winning two of three from then second-ranked Arkansas in Vanderbilt’s final SEC series of the regular season.