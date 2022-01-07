Vanderbilt is ranked first in the country, according to one preseason college baseball poll.
Perfect Game put the Commodores at the top of its new Top 25 rankings. Four other Southeastern Conference teams (LSU, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss) also made the Top 10.
Most analysts think highly of VU heading into the new season. Collegiate Baseball recently ranked the Commodores No. 2.
Vanderbilt registered a 49-18 record in 2021 and finished as runner-up in the College World Series. The team lost six players to the MLB Draft, including two in the top 10. The university and Commodore skipper Tim Corbin reached agreement on a contract extension last month.
Despite the losses, the team includes top 2022 draft prospects Carter Young, Spencer Jones, Dominic Keegan and Nick Maldonado.
Vanderbilt opens the 2022 season on Feb. 18 against Oklahoma State in Nashville.
