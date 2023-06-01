Anyone wondering when exactly Vanderbilt’s baseball team turned its fortunes back in the right direction need look no further than May 19.
That was the night the Commodores — who’d lost four straight games and six of their last eight — clubbed their way out of a slump with an eight-run eighth inning, one that led to a 10-8 win over Arkansas.
The come-from-behind victory at home not only sparked a series win over the Razorbacks, then ranked second in the nation, but preceded Vanderbilt winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend in Hoover, Ala.
So a team that was trying to find its way just a couple of weeks ago now enters its NCAA regional opener Friday at Hawkins Field in a much different frame of mind, having won six of their past eight games. The Commodores will attempt to keep rolling when they host Eastern Illinois (37-19) at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
“We just kept getting better every day,” senior pitcher Sam Hliboki said. “Obviously that eight-run eighth inning was a little bit of a jump-starter for us for sure. Then the ball just kind of kept rolling in Hoover. Our offense was playing amazing. We had some guys step up [on the] pitching side and it was a lot of fun, playing good baseball.”
This will mark the 17th straight season Vanderbilt has advanced to regional competition, the longest such streak in Division I.
The Commodores will be hosting for the ninth time in program history, a nice change from the 2022 season, when Vandy headed to the west coast and was eventually dispatched 7-6 by host Oregon State in the regional championship contest.
In addition to fourth-seeded Eastern Illinois, second-seeded Oregon (37-20) and third-seeded Xavier (37-23) will compete in the Nashville regional.
“I think it’s great, just to be able to give our fans an opportunity to come out and see us more, be a part of our own environment, sleep in our own bed,” junior outfielder Enrique Bradfield said. “It’s just a comforting, nice feeling.”
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said Thursday that sophomore left-hander Devin Futrell (7-3, 3.55 earned run average) will start against Eastern Illinois.
He was uncertain about the Commodores’ second starter in the double-elimination tournament, but one of the options is 6-6, 261-pound right-hander Hunter Owen.
The junior missed about three weeks in May with an injury, but made his return May 25 in the SEC tournament, striking out five and allowing one earned run in three innings of a 6-3 loss to Florida. Hunter is 4-0 this season, with a 3.15 earned run average and 72 strikeouts in 60 innings.
“[He got] better as he went, I thought,” Corbin said. “He hadn’t been out there in a while, but I thought he gained rhythm. His emotions have been in check all season. For me, when I’m evaluating him, that’s the area I look at first.
“He’s always had a good arm. He’s always been able to spin the ball. But he’s always been a very intense kid. And when you’re really intense, your ability to contain that intensity and really program yourself to stay directed [is important]. He’s been very mature. He’s done a nice job with that.”
Should the Commodores find themselves searching for inspiration this weekend, maybe they can look back once more to that May 19 game against Arkansas, when a three-run homer by senior outfielder Troy LaNeve — who was playing in just his 12th game of the season — sparked that big rally against Arkansas.
“It takes something [to turn a team’s fortunes], and it’s simple as a guy who’s been here for four years, hasn’t always been in the starting lineup like Troy, hitting that home run and just like that, the ball is rolling,” Bradfield said. “It’s pretty amazing.”