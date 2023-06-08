Whether Vanderbilt commit Max Clark ever plays for the Commodores baseball team remains to be seen.
But Clark added another impressive award to his significant resume earlier this week.
The Franklin, Ind., native was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year for his accomplishments on and off the field.
In so doing, Clark joined a group of former Gatorade National Baseball Players of the Year winners who have gone on to combine for more than four Major League Baseball most valuable player awards, 42 All-Star appearances and 27 MLB first-round draft picks over the previous 37 years.
“It means the world to me,” Clark said. “I said in the past couple of interviews that this has been the one thing that I haven’t really checked off the bucket list yet. Coming into this season, I was determined to win just this award and it didn’t really matter about [others]. I was excited to attack this award and go and get this one. ... So to now finally be in this position, it’s surreal.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Clark, a center fielder, batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 45 runs scored during his senior season, leading Franklin High to the Class 4A sectional semifinals. He posted an .808 on-base percentage, 1.215 slugging percentage and stole 35 bases.
Clark committed to Vanderbilt as a high-school freshman.
“He might well be the best all-around player in this year’s draft as a center fielder with four tools that grade as at least ‘plus’ to go with developing power,” said Jim Callis, senior writer for MLB Pipeline. “He’s starred both in the Indiana high school ranks and also on the international stage with Team USA.”
Clark’s numbers have drawn the attention of MLB scouts, as MLB.com ranks Clark fifth among all MLB draft prospects and The Athletic ranks him fourth. The MLB draft begins July 9 in Seattle.
In an interview with 247Sports, Clark said he has not made a decision on whether he’ll go pro following the draft or attend Vanderbilt.
He likes both his options.
"The nice thing for me is I have security on both ends," Clark told 247Sports. "I've done crazy amounts of work to put me in a good position in the draft, and I've done crazy amounts of work to be put in a position to go to Vanderbilt. It cannot go wrong with either of those options.
"Vanderbilt has always been my dream school. They have done everything for me in the last four years. They have been the biggest supporters, and they have one of the best academic schools in the country. So it's a complete win-win there. Then if you want the draft, get a professional baseball signing bonus, all that stuff — it's great too. So for me, I'm just happy to be in this position. I'm blessed to be in this position. Because like I've always said, there's still a month left. So it's a complete crapshoot right now: 50-50. We'll never really know until the time comes."