Two Vanderbilt pitchers have earned invitations to the USA Baseball Collegiate National team summer training camp.
Sophomores Devin Futrell and Carter Holton were each invited to the camp, which features 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players in the country.
USA Baseball will announce a final 26-man roster on June 30 to compete in the 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series and the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series.
Futrell led the Commodores with eight wins in 2023, posting an 8-3 record with a 3.44 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 83-2/3 innings.
He posted two of Vanderbilt’s biggest wins down the stretch, helping the Commodores down Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and also earning the victory in Vanderbilt’s NCAA Baseball Tournament victory over Eastern Illinois. In the latter game, Futrell pitched five innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven and surrendering seven hits.
The 6-5, 200-pound Futrell, a left-hander, was named second-team All-SEC this season.
Holton, a member of the Collegiate National Team last year, could use this year’s experience to help him rebound from injury.
The 5-11, 201-pound sophomore went 4-1 with a 4.11 ERA this season, but didn’t make an appearance after May 4. He missed Vanderbilt’s last two regular-season series — against Florida and Arkansas — as well as the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
The 2023 USA Baseball CNT schedule features the annual Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series and the return of international series with Chinese Taipei and Japan. Currently, 12 of the 14 games will take place in North Carolina, with games at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.