Two University of Tennessee baseball players and one from Vanderbilt have helped the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team to five straight victories.
The U.S. team returns to action Friday for the start of the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series, a five-game series that features three games in Cary, N.C., and three in Charleston, S.C.
In its first series this summer, the U.S. team beat Chinese Taipei in five consecutive games, outscoring the visitors 46-11.
Vols pitcher Drew Beam, a Murfreesboro native who starred at Blackman High, started the second game for Team USA and earned the victory. A 6-4, 208-pound sophomore, Beam allowed three hits and one earned run in four innings, striking out three and walking one. The U.S. won the game 5-1 at Durham Athletic Park in North Carolina.
Beam’s performance was an extension of his season for Tennessee, as he went 9-4 in 17 starts, posting a 3.63 ERA while striking out 88, walking 23 and allowing 34 earned runs.
Beam’s teammate at Tennessee, infielder Christian Moore, had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run in Team USA’s 17-1 victory over Chinese Taipei on July 3. Moore went one-for-seven at the plate in the five games against Chinese Taipei.
Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton started the fifth and final game against Chinese Taipei, but only pitched 1-2/3 innings due to an 89-minute rain delay. Holton allowed two hits and one earned run during that time, striking out three batters and walking one.
Short as his night may have been, the night was still a significant one for Holton, who pitched in a game for the first time since suffering an injury May 4 against Alabama.
The 5-11, 201-pound lefthander was 4-1 for the Commodores this season, with a 4.11 ERA in 11 starts. Holton, a sophomore, struck out 56 and walked 24 in 50-1/3 innings this year.