Tennessee’s baseball team will pay a visit to Nashville this fall.
The Vols will play an exhibition game against Samford at the Nashville Sounds’ First Horizon Park on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
It’s one of two exhibition contests the Vols will play on the road this fall as renovations continue at Lindsay Nelson Stadium in Knoxville. Tennessee will also face Virginia Tech on Oct. 22 in Greeneville at Tusculum University.
Tennessee is coming off its sixth men's College World Series appearance, its second in three years under coach Tony Vitello.
The Volunteers went 44-22 last season, advancing in the Clemson regional and then beating Southern Miss in a best-of-three super regional appearance in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Tennessee returns 17 letterwinners from last year's team and will add the nation's fourth-ranked signing class, in addition to a handful of additions from the transfer portal.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring college baseball back to [First Horizon Park] one final time in 2023,” Sounds general manager and chief operating officer Adam English said. “It is an honor to bring UT baseball to Middle Tennessee while also hosting an up-and-coming mid-major program in Samford.”