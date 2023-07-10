Five Vanderbilt players and three from the University of Tennessee were among several locals selected Monday on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
The draft’s second day featured rounds three through 10, while the remaining rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday.
Vanderbilt’s five second-day draftees were the most by any Southeastern Conference school. The Commodores have had six players drafted overall, including first-round outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Tennessee, meanwhile, has now had three players or more taken in the first five rounds of the MLB Draft in three of the last four drafts. Prior to the 2020 draft, the last time Tennessee had that many players taken in the first five rounds was 2007.
The Vols have had four players chosen so far this year, including first-round pitcher Chase Dollander.
Here’s an unofficial list of draft picks from Tennessee colleges and high schools:
THIRD ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Brady Smith P Grainger HS L.A. Dodgers No. 95
FOURTH ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Hunter Owen P Vanderbilt Kansas City No. 106
Carlson Rucker C Goodpasture HS Detroit No. 107
Maui Ahuna SS Tennessee San Francisco No. 117
Eriq Swan P MTSU L.A. Dodgers No. 137
FIFTH ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Patrick Reilly P Vanderbilt Pittsburgh No. 140
Jaden Hamm P MTSU Detroit No. 143
Andrew Lindsay P Tennessee Miami No. 146
SEVENTH ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Seth Halvorsen P Tennessee Colorado No. 206
EIGHTH ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Nick Maldonado P Vanderbilt Miami No. 233
Jaron Elkins OF Goodpasture HS L.A. Dodgers No. 250
NINTH ROUND
Player Position School Team drafted by Overall pick
Thomas Schultz P Vanderbilt Washington No. 255
Logan Van Treeck P Lipscomb Cincinnati No. 258
Dalton Fowler P Memphis Tampa Bay No. 275
R.J. Schreck OF Vanderbilt Seattle No. 277