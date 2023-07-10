Hunter Owen

Five Vanderbilt players and three from the University of Tennessee were among several locals selected Monday on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

The draft’s second day featured rounds three through 10, while the remaining rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday.

Vanderbilt’s five second-day draftees were the most by any Southeastern Conference school. The Commodores have had six players drafted overall, including first-round outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has now had three players or more taken in the first five rounds of the MLB Draft in three of the last four drafts. Prior to the 2020 draft, the last time Tennessee had that many players taken in the first five rounds was 2007.

The Vols have had four players chosen so far this year, including first-round pitcher Chase Dollander.

Here’s an unofficial list of draft picks from Tennessee colleges and high schools:

THIRD ROUND

Player                  Position       School             Team drafted by   Overall pick

Brady Smith            P            Grainger HS           L.A. Dodgers              No. 95 

 

FOURTH ROUND

Player                 Position       School              Team drafted by   Overall pick

Hunter Owen          P             Vanderbilt               Kansas City                No. 106

Carlson Rucker       C            Goodpasture HS      Detroit                        No. 107

Maui Ahuna            SS           Tennessee               San Francisco              No. 117

Eriq Swan                P               MTSU                   L.A. Dodgers                No. 137

 

FIFTH ROUND

Player                  Position          School          Team drafted by   Overall pick

Patrick Reilly            P               Vanderbilt             Pittsburgh                 No. 140

Jaden Hamm           P                   MTSU               Detroit                     No. 143

Andrew Lindsay      P                Tennessee               Miami                      No. 146

 

SEVENTH ROUND

Player                  Position             School         Team drafted by   Overall pick

Seth Halvorsen       P                   Tennessee           Colorado                   No. 206     

 

EIGHTH ROUND

Player                   Position             School         Team drafted by   Overall pick

Nick Maldonado      P                   Vanderbilt           Miami                    No. 233

Jaron Elkins           OF             Goodpasture HS      L.A. Dodgers          No. 250

NINTH ROUND

Player                    Position         School           Team drafted by   Overall pick

Thomas Schultz       P                   Vanderbilt                Washington         No. 255

Logan Van Treeck    P                     Lipscomb                  Cincinnati         No. 258

Dalton Fowler          P                    Memphis                   Tampa Bay        No. 275

R.J. Schreck              OF                 Vanderbilt                   Seattle            No. 277     

  