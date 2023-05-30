Vanderbilt and Lipscomb’s baseball teams are hoping momentum gained winning conference tournaments over the weekend will carry over into NCAA Tournament play.
The Commodores and Bisons claimed invitations to the national field after winning the SEC Tournament and ASUN Tournament, respectively.
It marked Vanderbilt’s 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the longest active streak in the country.
Vanderbilt was named the nation’s No. 6 seed on Monday, meaning the Commodores (41-18) will host an NCAA Regional starting Friday and — if they win it — will also host a super regional the following round.
This is the ninth time in program history Vanderbilt will host a regional at Hawkins Field, the seventh time in the last 10 years. The Commodores were 25-6 at home this season.
Vandy plays the regional’s fourth-seeded team, Eastern Illinois (38-19), Friday at 7 p.m. in a game that will air on the SEC Network. Oregon (37-20), seeded second in the regional, will take on third seed Xavier (37-23) at noon on ESPN+.
If the Commodores and Ducks playing in a Vanderbilt regional has an air of familiarity, it should. Vandy beat the Ducks at home in 2014 and eventually advanced to the College World Series, where the Commodores won their second national championship.
This group of Commodores heads into regional play with plenty of momentum after beating Texas A&M 10-4 in Sunday’s SEC Tournament championship in Hoover, Ala. Vanderbilt won four of five games in the conference tournament, outscoring opponents 39-22.
Commodores second baseman RJ Austin was named tournament most valuable player, and he was joined on the all-tournament team by designated hitter Chris Maldonado.
It was the fourth conference title for Vanderbilt, third under coach Tim Corbin.
Vandy has won six of its last eight games overall after suffering a three-game sweep at Florida just over two weeks ago.
Lipscomb, meanwhile is the fourth seed in the Clemson Regional and will play the top-seeded Tigers (43-17) Friday at noon on ESPN+. Clemson, the nation’s fourth seed, enters the game on a 16-game winning streak, fresh from winning the ACC regular season and tournament.
Tennessee (38-19) is the second seed in the regional and will take on third-seeded Charlotte (34-26) at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Bisons (36-24) won both the ASUN regular season and conference tournaments. Lipscomb lost the first two games of the conference tournament, but rebounded with three straight victories, culminating with a 12-6 victory over Florida Gulf Coast University in the championship game on Sunday. Alex Vergara hit three home runs for the Bisons in the title contest.
Lipscomb advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history, following trips in 2008 and 2015.
The Bisons were 5-13 at one point this season, having lost 11 straight games, but finished 29-11 — winning 10 of their last 11 games, a stretch that included a victory at then-No. 6 Arkansas.