Although the 2023 Music City Grand Prix will be starting a little earlier than usual, that’s not the only change fans can expect at the IndyCar Series event, which will be held Aug. 4-6 in downtown Nashville.
As Grand Prix officials negotiate with Metro Nashville government officials to extend their contract for an additional three years, the event itself is adding more amenities into race week including:
- a new GT America and GR Cup race on Saturday night
- an earlier Sunday start time for the actual Grand Prix itself
- more live music and free water stations
- new family fun zone, shade tents and misting stations to help deal with the heat
“We are thrilled to bring back one of Nashville’s premier sporting events this summer,” MusicCity Grand Prix president and COO Jason Rittenberry said. “We listened to our fans and have made some exciting changes that will enhance the overall festival experience. This will be our best race yet.”
Race weekend will also feature races spanning the Indy NXT, Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 and Stadium Super Trucks series as well.
Scott Dixon won the 2022 Grand Prix and Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural event in 2021, which drew a crowd of 60,000 and set an NBC Sports ratings record with 1.21 million viewers — the most-watched race in the network’s 14-year history.