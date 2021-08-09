Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday in Nashville’s re-introduction to the IndyCar Series. Nashville resident and Hendersonville native Josef Newgarden finished in 10th place but remains fourth in the championship.
More than 110,000 people funneled into the downtown area for the three-day event, which is projected to have generated more than $20 million in visitor spending. The GT America, Trans Am and Stadium super Trucks series also raced during the weekend.
Above are some of the best photos from the three-day event, which included several concerts, plenty of food and some of the best open-wheel racers in the country.
