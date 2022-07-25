Josef Newgarden was just 64 laps away from taking the IndyCar points lead in what would have been his fifth win of the year and a sweep of IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway over the weekend.
But as the Hendersonville native came out of Turn 4, his rear suspension appeared to lock up as his car did a 180-degree turn and crashed into the wall. Newgarden was treated at the infield care center following the wreck.
“Yeah, it definitely was a bit of a shot,” Newgarden said of the wreck. “Man, I want to cry. Just so sad for my team. I don’t know what happened. It was a good run; I mean, it’s just one race but I feel terrible for us. … I don’t know, something went wrong there. This is racing. Team Penske is the best, and I never have this stuff. Maybe we were due, but we can't afford it this year. We'll fight back."
It wasn’t but an hour later that Newgarden was airlifted to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center, not because of any wreck-related injuries, reportedly, but because of a separate incident.
Despite clearing all medical tests following the wreck and passing a second round of assessments, Newgarden later collapsed in the motorhome lot and struck his head. IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows later announced Newgarden was alert but being flown to the MODM Medical Center — 45 minutes away from the track — for precautionary measures.
“Following the conclusion of the race Newgarden lost consciousness and fell, sustaining a cut on the back of his head,” Team Penske later said in a statement. “After being evaluated, all scans were negative. Newgarden will be held overnight for observation. Following IndyCar protocol, Newgarden will be evaluated by the IndyCar medical staff on Thursday.”
With his 24th-place finish on Sunday, Newgarden, whose four wins this year are more than any other driver, dropped back into a third-place tie with Scott Dixon in the IndyCar points standings. He’s 34 points behind leader Marcus Ericsson and 26 points behind second-place driver Will Power.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In