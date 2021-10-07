The Nashville Superspeedway continued its banner week on Thursday as the track was honored at the 2021 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards, according to a press release.
The Superspeedway won the Track Award, honoring the venue for its efforts in hosting the Ally 400 in June that included accommodating a 38,000-set sellout crowd in NASCAR’s return to the Music City.
“We’re honored to receive this recognition from NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program,” Superspeedway president Erik Moses said. “Building our fanbase and expanding our cultural footprint is not only a goal for NASCAR as an industry but for our track in Middle Tennessee as well.
“As we continue to build upon the foundation of our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend, Nashville Superspeedway looks forward to working with more community groups and welcoming new fans to the sport and our campus.”
Moses, the first Black track president in NASCAR history, has worked tirelessly to assemble a staff comprised of more than 50 percent minorities and/or women.
The Superspeedway’s efforts to promote diversity didn’t stop there as the track hosted more than 120 alumni and guests from HBCU Tennessee State University as part of a collaboration with the TSU Alumni Association, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), Slim and Husky’s Pizza Beeria, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and local transportation company Gray Line.
Slim & Husky’s and Uncle Nearest are black-owned businesses with roots in Middle Tennessee, and Uncle Nearest is an official corporate partner of Nashville Superspeedway.
Additionally, nearly 30 students from the Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) of Nashville attended the Tennessee Lottery 250. KIPP is a free, open-enrollment college preparatory school in low-income communities throughout the United States.
Over the last year, the Superspeedway also helped facilitate financial contributions to the community. Partnering with Ally Financial, the Superspeedway contributed $25,000 to the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, a historic civil rights organization, and $25,000 to Box 55, which supports first responders in Nashville.
