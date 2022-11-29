Nearly two weeks after former president Erik Moses announced he was leaving to become the CEO of the Fiesta Bowl, the Nashville Superspeedway has found its new leader.
Speedway Motorsports announced on Monday that it had tabbed industry veteran Matt Greci as senior vice president and general manager of the Superspeedway. The transition from Moses to Greci will become official on Dec. 2.
“Our company is very fortunate to have a senior executive with experience not only with our company but already located in the Nashville market,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a release. “…Matt started at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an intern and through hard work and dedication, successfully moved through a variety of positions before becoming the vice president of events at Charlotte and then vice president of events and operations at Nashville Superspeedway.”
Greci got his start at Charlotte Motor Speedway nearly two decades ago, working his way from sales to track rental and suite coordination, then to corporate sales, and then events before landing his promotion to VP/GM of the Superspeedway.
Along the way, he earned prestigious honors such as the CMS Employee of the Year in 2013 and the Speedway Motorsports O. Bruton Smith Award in 2018, which is the company’s highest honor.
Greci’s move to Nashville in 2021 coincided with the Superspeedway’s sale from Dover Motorsports to Speedway Motorsports.
“When I started with Speedway Motorsports as an intern, I never could have imagined having the opportunity to lead a team as passionate, dedicated and hard-working for the fans as our staff at Nashville Superspeedway,” Greci said. “My family and I fell in love quickly with Nashville and already see this community as ‘home.’”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_