Standing atop his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday night, driver Ross Chastain lifted a watermelon high over his head and then smashed it down on the Nashville Superspeedway track.
Chastain’s signature celebration came about after he captured his first race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, finishing first at the third annual Ally 400 in Lebanon.
He led for a race-high 99 laps from the pole position, earning his third career win and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the second consecutive year.
Martin Truex, Jr., finished behind Chastain, followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott (the race’s 2022 winner) and Kyle Larson.
Chastain’s victory had a hometown flavor to it, as he drives for Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing, owned by Justin Marks and Pitbull.
“The only thing sweeter [than winning] is this Georgia watermelon, I gotta’ tell ya,” Chastain told media afterward. “This is incredible. This is why, to every little kid out there anywhere in the world, if you’re getting criticized — and you’re going to be if you’re competitive — they will try to tear you down.
“You will start believing that you can’t do it. You have to go to your people, trust in the process, read your books, trust the big man’s plan upstairs and just keep getting up and going to work. “
Chastain has said his watermelon celebration stems from the fact he and his brother, fellow NASCAR driver Chad Chastain, are eighth-generation watermelon farmers.
But it had been a long time since Chastain had been able to slam the fruit, as this win snapped a 42-race winless drought that dated back to Talladega in April 2022.
Known for an aggressive racing style and for some controversial incidents, Chastain has been in NASCAR’s spotlight for the past several weeks despite not winning.
Following the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 7, Chastain punched fellow driver Noah Gragson in the face during a pit-road scuffle. Gragson had grabbed Chastain’s fire suit, upset about what he felt was overly aggressive driving by Chastain.
Neither driver was penalized by NASCAR.
A week later at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, Chastain and fellow driver Kyle Larson got tangled up with 14 laps remaining in the race. The two had been near the lead for much of the race, but as a result of the incident, Larson finished 20th and Chastain 29th.
But there was no controversy this weekend for Chastain.
On Saturday, Chastain won his first career Cup pole with a lap of 160.687 miles per hour.
He did that one better on Sunday, taking the lead for the final time with 34 laps remaining and winning under the lights in front of a sellout crowd of 38,000.
“A lot of self-reflection through all of this, but I had a group that believed in me and they didn’t let me get down, and they bring rocket ships and I just try to point them to victory lane,” Chastain said.
“It’s a Cup win. I don’t care what happened last month or the rest of my life. It’s a friggin’ Cup win!”