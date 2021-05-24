The last time Nashville Sounds pitcher Aaron Ashby faced the Gwinnett Stripers, it did not go so well.
Roughed up for six hits, six runs and a home run just five days ago, the 6-foot-2 lefty rebounded in a big way Sunday, the day before his 23rd birthday. Ashby went five innings and combined with four Sounds relievers to allow just one hit in Nashville’s 1-0 win at First Horizon Park. Blaine Hardy, Miguel Sanchez, Patrick Weigel and Hoby Milner combined for four innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk. The Sounds’ bullpen has now gone 17 innings without allowing a run.
Meanwhile, Ashby struck out six and walked just two in his five innings of work. The only hit he allowed was a leadoff single in the top of the fourth inning to Gwinnett’s Drew Waters.
It was Ashby’s first win of the year after picking up no decisions in his first three starts of 2021. Sunday’s five innings was also the deepest Ashby has gone in a game at the Triple A level after he threw four, 2.2 and 3.1 innings in his previous three starts.
Ashby is the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization. He did not pitch in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the season at Milwaukee’s alternate site. He was, however, named the Brewers’ minor league Pitcher of the Year in 2019, compiling 135 strikeouts at two levels of Class A.
The Sounds, who are on a six-game win streak, swept Gwinnett and finished their 12-game homestand with a 9-3 record. The team averaged 6,922 fans per game, which is the highest in Minor League Baseball. Nashville hits the road for a 12-game road trip starting on Tuesday.
