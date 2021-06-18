Just .04 seconds separated the top three swimmers in the 200-meter individual medley during the Olympic Trials Wednesday night in Omaha.
Fortunately for Harpeth Hall alum Alex Walsh, she was .02 seconds faster than her University of Virginia teammate and second-place finisher Kate Douglass to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place July 23 through August 8.
Douglass will likely earn a spot on the Olympic team as well by virtue of her second-place finish.
“That was probably the most painful 50 (meters) I’ve ever swam in my entire life,” Walsh told reporters following her win. “I saw Kate and Madisyn (Cox) right there and I knew that they were going to be creeping up on me just because I could feel myself fading. This is why I worked so hard this entire year. I knew it was going to come down to the final 15 meters and I knew that I wanted to be the one to get my hand on the wall first.”
A standout swimmer at Virginia, Walsh won an NCAA championship as a 19-year-old freshman with the Cavaliers, placing first in the 200-intermediate relay. Walsh is already a three-time Team USA member and is the sixth-fastest 200-meter individual medley swimmer in American history.
She placed 11th in the 200-meter backstroke and 12th in the 100-meter backstroke as a 15-year-old at her first Olympic Trials in 2016.
Walsh's resume also includes three gold medals (200-meter backstroke, 200-meter individual medley, 4x200-meter freestyle relay) at the 2019 Pan American Games, a first-place finish in the 200-meter individual relay and 400-freestyle relay at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, and a silver medal in the 400-freestyle relay and 400-medley relay, as well as a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual relay at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships.
Now, she’ll look to add an Olympic medal to a growing trophy case.
“I’m just so happy, so excited to represent Team USA in Tokyo,” Walsh told the NBC Sports broadcast. “I really couldn’t be more pleased.”
