Lipscomb Academy running back Alex Broome had a breakout junior season that nearly ended with a state championship.
On Tuesday, Broome kicked off his senior season by committing to Boston College, just four days after taking an official visit to the school. He also had offers from Marshall, Michigan State, TSU, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Virginia, among others.
A three-star recruit and the No. 39-ranked player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Broome ran for 1,076 yards and added 465 through the air and 266 more in the return game with 30 total touchdowns last season. He was named a semifinalist for the Tennessee Titans Division II-AA Mr. Football award.
After meeting Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley during his visit, Broome knew he had found his future home.
"[Hafley] is a great guy," Broome told 247Sports. "I loved that he's all about the players. He really values the opinion of players and strives for high team morale. He keeps things honest with you and he's very transparent. He'll tell you what you need in order to be successful.
“…The coaching staff was amazing too. They're great coaches and even better people. There was no covering with them. Just truly genuine people."
Broome wasn’t the only one who committed on Tuesday as Cane Ridge defensive end Eric Gaston chose to sign with the Memphis Tigers. Gaston, like Broome, decided to sign with Memphis after his official visit. He also had offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
The state's No. 33-rated player, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Gaston had six tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss in five games last season, according to MaxPreps.
"The visit was honestly so great that I wish I could go back and relive it," Gaston told 247Sports. "It was great to tour the Liberty Bowl and the campus and to just overall see what Memphis has to offer. They treated me like royalty this weekend, which was awesome."
Gaston is the fifth player from Middle Tennessee to commit to Memphis in the last two years, joining class of 2020 recruits Javon Nelson (Riverdale), James Stewart (Brentwood Academy), Bryce Edmondson (Ensworth) and Austin Peay transfer Jeremiah Oatsvall (Brentwood Academy).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
