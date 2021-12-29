It's not always the on-the-field stories that capture fans' attention.
In 2021, Nashville Post readers found time for sports stories about an ex-Vanderbilt coach's real estate deal, a local sports talk radio show and Master P's business dealings on behalf of his son.
Here are the Top 10 most popular Nashville Post sports stories of 2021:
1. Former Vanderbilt coach Mason sells Nashville home
2. Midday 180 trio parts ways with 104.5 the Zone
3. Isaiah Thomas steps away from, calls out Vanderbilt baseball program
4. Master P delivers on multi-million NIL deal for son Hercy
5. Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee
6. While a nice thought, a Nashville MLB team isn’t realistic
7. Former Broncos receiver agrees to terms with Titans
8. Sports recruiting website On3.com latest venture for Shannon Terry
9. TSU considering starting DI ice hockey program
