map

All 35 Metro Council districts are up for grabs Thursday.

As of 7:50 p.m., with early votes tallied, here are the results as they stand. This page will be updated as more results are available.

District 1

  • Ruby Baker- 369
  • Sean Dailey- 49
  • Rob Harris- 243
  • Joy Kimbrough- 1262
  • Timothy Thompson- 126

District 2

  • Kyonztè Toombs (I)

District 3

  • Jennifer Gamble (I)

District 4

  • Davette Blalock- 880
  • Mike Cortese- 847
  • Brian Sullivan- 342

District 5

  • Sean Parker (I)- 1028
  • Terri Klingner- 268

District 6

  • Clay Capp- 1424
  • Brandes Holcomb- 80
  • Daniel McDonell- 1007

District 7

  • Emily Benedict (I)- 1939
  • Danny Williams- 276

District 8

  • Martez Coleman- 476
  • Deonte Harrell- 485

District 9

  • Tonya Hancock (I)- 571
  • Stephanie Montenegro- 469

District 10

  • Zach Young (I)- 713
  • Jennifer Webb- 637

District 11

  • Joe Delucas- 71
  • Sherard Edington- 367
  • Jeff Eslick- 626
  • Eric Patton- 560

District 12

  • Erin Evans (I)

District 13

  • Russ Bradford (I)

District 14

  • Jordan Huffman- 1060
  • R.J. Mamula- 190

District 15

  • Jeff Gregg- 1178
  • Dan Jones- 350

District 16

  • Ginny Welsch (I)- 540
  • Alexa Little- 421

District 17

  • Tonya Esquibel-165
  • Teaka Jackson- 312
  • Terry Vo- 692

District 18

  • Tom Cash (I)- 1136
  • Angus Purdy- 406

District 19

  • Jasper Hendricks III- 192
  • Jacob Kupin- 610
  • Jonathan Turner- 137

District 20

  • Scott Gillihan- 258
  • Rollin Horton- 808

District 21

  • Brandon Taylor (I)- 581
  • Jamel Campbell-Gooch- 225

District 22

  • Sheri Weiner

District 23

  • Thom Druffel (I)- 2214
  • Lisa Williams- 609

District 24

  • Brenda Gadd

District 25

  • David Ackerman- 872
  • Jeff Preptit- 1507
  • Rolando Toyos- 172

District 26

  • Courtney Johnston (I)

District 27

  • Robert Nash (I)

District 28

  • David Benton- 264
  • Travis London- 229

District 29

  • Tasha Ellis- 542
  • Jama Mohamed- 128
  • John Reed- 256
  • Michele Vetter- 210

District 30

  • Sandra Sepulveda (I)

District 31

  • Dia Hart- 399
  • John Rutherford (I)- 613

District 32

  • Joy Styles (I)

District 33

  • Antoinette Lee (I)

District 34

  • Luke Elliott- 874
  • Sandy Ewing- 1998

District 35

  • Carson Smart- 350
  • Jason Spain-1874