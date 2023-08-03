All 35 Metro Council districts are up for grabs Thursday.
As of 7:50 p.m., with early votes tallied, here are the results as they stand. This page will be updated as more results are available.
District 1
- Ruby Baker- 369
- Sean Dailey- 49
- Rob Harris- 243
- Joy Kimbrough- 1262
- Timothy Thompson- 126
District 2
- Kyonztè Toombs (I)
District 3
- Jennifer Gamble (I)
District 4
- Davette Blalock- 880
- Mike Cortese- 847
- Brian Sullivan- 342
District 5
- Sean Parker (I)- 1028
- Terri Klingner- 268
District 6
- Clay Capp- 1424
- Brandes Holcomb- 80
- Daniel McDonell- 1007
District 7
- Emily Benedict (I)- 1939
- Danny Williams- 276
District 8
- Martez Coleman- 476
- Deonte Harrell- 485
District 9
- Tonya Hancock (I)- 571
- Stephanie Montenegro- 469
District 10
- Zach Young (I)- 713
- Jennifer Webb- 637
District 11
- Joe Delucas- 71
- Sherard Edington- 367
- Jeff Eslick- 626
- Eric Patton- 560
District 12
- Erin Evans (I)
District 13
- Russ Bradford (I)
District 14
- Jordan Huffman- 1060
- R.J. Mamula- 190
District 15
- Jeff Gregg- 1178
- Dan Jones- 350
District 16
- Ginny Welsch (I)- 540
- Alexa Little- 421
District 17
- Tonya Esquibel-165
- Teaka Jackson- 312
- Terry Vo- 692
District 18
- Tom Cash (I)- 1136
- Angus Purdy- 406
District 19
- Jasper Hendricks III- 192
- Jacob Kupin- 610
- Jonathan Turner- 137
District 20
- Scott Gillihan- 258
- Rollin Horton- 808
District 21
- Brandon Taylor (I)- 581
- Jamel Campbell-Gooch- 225
District 22
- Sheri Weiner
District 23
- Thom Druffel (I)- 2214
- Lisa Williams- 609
District 24
- Brenda Gadd
District 25
- David Ackerman- 872
- Jeff Preptit- 1507
- Rolando Toyos- 172
District 26
- Courtney Johnston (I)
District 27
- Robert Nash (I)
District 28
- David Benton- 264
- Travis London- 229
District 29
- Tasha Ellis- 542
- Jama Mohamed- 128
- John Reed- 256
- Michele Vetter- 210
District 30
- Sandra Sepulveda (I)
District 31
- Dia Hart- 399
- John Rutherford (I)- 613
District 32
- Joy Styles (I)
District 33
- Antoinette Lee (I)
District 34
- Luke Elliott- 874
- Sandy Ewing- 1998
District 35
- Carson Smart- 350
- Jason Spain-1874