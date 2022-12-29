Tennessee State University will see a piece of the $1.7 trillion federal Omnibus Bill — monies that will arrive as the school seeks to elevate its academic profile.
According to a press release, eligible students participating in the Pell grant program will receive an additional $500, and the university will receive increased funding for research and infrastructure.
The funding will assist in TSU's goal of achieving an R1 research designation, which the college announced in October. The Carnegie Foundation classification is reserved for fewer than 200 schools nationally and no HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) offers the designation.
The release is unclear as to the total funding TSU will receive. However, included in the funding for all HBCUs is $50 million for research and development infrastructure grants related to the federal IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act.
TSU President Glenda Glover, who also serves as vice chair of President Joe Biden's advisory board on HBCUs, said the funding aligns with the college's future plans, including facelifts to academic buildings. The construction related to those efforts is expected to last through 2023.
“We currently have major capital infrastructure projects and increased research activities underway," Glover said. "This bill will provide additional resources to assist TSU in successfully reaching our goals of enhancing and upgrading our campus footprint and becoming an R1 research institution.”
Approximately 65 percent of TSU students depend on some type of financial aid, including the Pell grant program.
Terrance Izzard, TSU associate vice president for enrollment management and student success, said COVID has impacted students' financial needs.
"Coming out of a pandemic, along with tough economic times, this increase in funding could not have come at a better time for parents and students," Izzard said.