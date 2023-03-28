Approximately 50 people gathered at the Belmont United Methodist Church in Hillsboro Village on Monday evening for a community vigil following the Covenant School shooting, which left seven people dead including three 9-year-old students, three adult school staff members and the alleged shooter.
Keller Hawkins, a Belmont University graduate student, Vanderbilt University Divinity School graduate and Insight Counseling Center counseling intern, provided opening remarks and an opening prayer.
“If you are angry, we are angry with you,” Hawkins said. “If you are exhausted, you are not alone. If you are weeping, we weep with you. If you are confused and lost, we are confused and lost with you.”
Kate Fields, BUMC pastor of children’s ministry and discipleship, and Ingrid McIntyre, BUMC pastor in residence for community engagement, read a lament that included calls for the protection of trans youth, access to mental health care and stricter gun regulation.
After music, candle lighting and time for individual prayer, BUMC Senior Pastor Paul Purdue gave a closing sermon.
“These are the moments that we must reach out,” Purdue said. “We must reach out to one another. We must reach out to our legislators. We must reach out to those who are disenfranchised and hurting.”
The vigil was just one of several on Monday as the city sought to grieve the victims.
Elsewhere, some political leaders were urging action in response to the violence. President Joe Biden, speaking about the Nashville shooting, urged Congress to support a ban on assault-style rifles like those used Monday.
"We have to do more to stop gun violence,” Biden said. “It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation.”
At the state Capitol, the House and the Senate held brief floor sessions and rescheduled much of the day’s business. According to The Tennessean, Senate and House Democrats criticized Republican leadership for cutting off discussion of the tragedy.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, cut off the microphone of Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) because Sexton said Mitchell had strayed from the House rules by discussing the shooting during a time reserved for “welcoming and honoring” visitors.
“I’ll tell you one thing: There’s six people today I can’t welcome and honor anymore into this hallowed house,” Mitchell responded. “Y’all just think about those six people and think if your guns are worth it.”
Several pieces of legislation sponsored by Republicans and currently under consideration would make it easier for Tennesseans to get or carry firearms. One would lower the age limit for permitless carry of handguns from 21 to 18 while expanding open carry to rifles, though there is some disagreement among supermajority Republicans about the latter provision. Law enforcement has opposed permitless carry for years.
Tennessee Republicans have largely focused their legislative efforts related to school shootings on school safety in recent years rather than access to guns.
Hendrell Remus, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, called on Gov. Bill Lee and Republicans in the legislature to drop the bills.
“I’m infuriated at the amount of pain and anguish that reckless gun violence is continuously causing in our communities,” he said. “It’s time for Republicans in our state to protect every Tennessean and they can begin by pulling their dangerous new gun legislation.”