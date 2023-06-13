A group of Tennessee teacher's associations and member educators are suing Gov. Bill Lee and interim Education Commissioner Sam Pearcy over new restrictions on association dues approved by lawmakers this year.
The provision bans teachers from paying dues via a payroll deduction. It was included in a bill that aims to boost minimum pay for teachers, and critics called the additional provision a “poison pill.”
Tennessee teacher unions are already weaker than those in some other states, with collective bargaining and strikes banned. The payroll deductions are voluntary.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court by the Tennessee Education Association, Knox County Education Association, Metropolitan Nashville Education Association, Lawrence County Education Association and educators Gary Taft and Joshua Vaden. (Taft teaches history and government and is a member of Lenoir City Association of Educators; Vaden is an English teacher and member of the Robertson County Education Association.)
The group is challenging the new law on constitutional grounds, arguing that the provision’s inclusion in a bill related to teacher pay violates single-subject and bill caption requirements. The plaintiffs also contend that the law violates constitutional prohibitions on laws that impair contractual obligations because some of the plaintiffs have binding memoranda of understanding with local school boards related to the payroll deductions.
The state House initially approved a version of the pay raises that did not include the payroll deduction ban but later amended the legislation to put it back in.
The plaintiffs argue that the ban will cause the teacher’s associations to incur additional costs while seeing diminished revenues.