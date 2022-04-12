Tennessee's Entertainment Commission, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic and Community Development announced Tuesday a new franchise and excise tax credit program that seeks to promote job creation and economic development.
According to a release, approved companies can apply for a tax credit generated through resident and non-resident Tennessee payroll expenses and apply for a point-of-purchase sales tax exemption certificate on non-payroll expenses.
Qualified productions include scripted and unscripted television, feature films, video game development, animation, commercials and audio/visual post-production.
The franchise and excise tax credit is generated by Tennessee payroll expenditures for all employment services performed in the state on a qualified production. The standard credit generates up to 40 percent on resident and non-resident payroll expenses, with a 10 percent boost on payroll expenses for Tennesseans living in economically distressed areas, the release notes.
The program offers a point of purchase sales and use tax exemption that generates a savings of 9.25 percent to 9.75 percent on all taxable goods or services and tangible personal property necessary to the production.
The state emailed the Post the following caps that could be factored into providing the incentives:
“The total amount claimed on any taxpayer’s combined franchise and excise tax return cannot exceed 50 percent of the taxpayer’s liability. Any unused credit may be carried forward for up to 15 years. The statute does authorize the commission to establish some programmatic caps, which they have incorporated into their guidelines and should assist the commissioners of Economic Development and Revenue in determining that the credit is in the best interests of the state.”
TEC Executive Director Bob Raines said in the release that incentives "play a pivotal role in the development of talent, workforce and infrastructure in the entertainment industry.
“The Tennessee Entertainment Commission continues to work toward dedicated and intentional strategies that reinforce and retain our creative class.”
Since 2017, TEC has assisted more than 1,100 production projects, with nearly 10,000 Tennessee workers having been hired as a result of the projects.
State representatives did not respond when asked whether there is a target annual expenditure or yearly cap on incentives.
