The Shelby County Commission on Thursday picked Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) to serve the remainder of Sen. Katrina Robinson’s term.
The state Senate voted along party lines earlier this year to oust Robinson, another Memphis Democrat, in the wake of her conviction on fraud charges related to her business.
Lamar was one of several candidates for the temporary appointment, including fellow Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis).
Lamar and Robinson were both first elected to the legislature in 2018. Robinson’s term ends later this year.
