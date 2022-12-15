Tennessee Senate Democrats will have new leadership as they return to the state Capitol next month.
The minority caucus, which controls six seats in the 33-member Senate, announced Thursday that Raumesh Akbari of Memphis will be the new minority leader, while London Lamar of Memphis will take over as caucus chair and newly elected Sen. Charlane Oliver of Nashville will serve as caucus vice chair.
Akbari previously was caucus chair and succeeds Jeff Yarbro of Nashville as minority leader. According to a release, Yarbro nominated Akbari for the position.
The Senate Democrats are the only caucus at the state legislature to bring in a new top leader ahead of the 2023 session. House Republicans elected to stick with Cameron Sexton as speaker, House Democrats are keeping Karen Camper as minority leader (though they picked a new caucus chair, John Ray Clemmons) and Senate Republicans are bringing back Randy McNally as Senate speaker. Speaker elections must be held in January, though Republicans control supermajorities in both chambers, so their nominees are all but guaranteed to win formal election.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our caucus and move us forward, united by our calling to deliver better results to everyday Tennesseans,” Akbari said in a release.