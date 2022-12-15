Tennessee senator among DNC ‘up and comers’

Raumesh Akbari

Tennessee Senate Democrats will have new leadership as they return to the state Capitol next month.

The minority caucus, which controls six seats in the 33-member Senate, announced Thursday that Raumesh Akbari of Memphis will be the new minority leader, while London Lamar of Memphis will take over as caucus chair and newly elected Sen. Charlane Oliver of Nashville will serve as caucus vice chair.