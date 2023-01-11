More than 100 protestors gathered at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville on Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the Tennessee General Assembly’s 113th session, where the group raised concerns over legislation related to abortion rights, drag shows, trans health care, privatization and education, among other issues.
Attendees came from across the state, including dozens on a chartered bus from Knoxville, with speakers including faith leaders, doctors, government officials, educators and community activists.
“For 114 years we’ve stood against injustice, and today we still stand against injustice,” Tennessee NAACP President Gloria Sweet-Love said.
Franklin Community Church senior pastor Kevin Riggs called for the state legislature to “adopt a moral agenda.”
“A moral agenda protects those in the margins of our society, instead of passing laws that harm them, and push them farther into the margins, in the same way a chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” Riggs said. “So democracy is only as strong as its most silent voices.”
The majority of Tennesseans support abortion-ban exceptions, and last year’s abortion trigger law has created legal and safety challenges for both patients and doctors.
“The longer the Tennessee legislature allows the Human Life Protection Act to stand as it is, the more hardships everyday Tennesseans will face as a result,” Nashville emergency physician Dr. Katrina Green said.
“Recently there have been several news stories featuring Tennessee lawmakers stating they plan to change the abortion ban to allow exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother and finally get rid of the affirmative defense that would criminalize my fellow physicians and myself.
“While I applaud these politicians for finally seeing the error of their ways, I asked them, ‘who will provide these abortions while it remains illegal in our state? Who's going to provide this health care? And what about the women who are told late in their pregnancies that their fetuses that they carry have anomalies incompatible with life?’ I have not heard one peep about that. Will they be forced to carry those pregnancies to term, Tennessee? There are many reasons why someone would seek an abortion. And let me tell you, none of those reasons are the business of the government.”
Memphis drag performer Moth Moth Moth, who also serves as the programs director at Focus Center Foundation, spoke about the challenges to the LGBTQ+ community and drag performers, noting the stress and fear of performing in the current political environment
In December, a performance of "A Drag Queen Christmas” in Knoxville was met by hundreds of protestors, including members of the Proud Boys.
That same month, state GOP lawmakers announced legislation to criminalize drag shows where children could be present.
“Trust and believe nobody cares if your kid grows up to be straight or gay or trans or whatever,” Moth Moth Moth said. “I care that your child does not grow up to be a bully. I care that your child grows up and respects and advocates for all the different types of people who are around.”
As lawmakers gathered to officially begin the legislative session, some demonstrators moved into the halls of the Capitol, carrying signs or sporting shirts in protest.
And while not present at Tuesday morning’s rally, among the new representatives who took the oath of office was activist-turned-lawmaker Justin Jones, who came to prominence during the 2020 People’s Plaza protests and now represents House District 52.
Photos by Hamilton Matt Masters