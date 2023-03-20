An attorney from Kansas City is seeking to do away with Tennessee’s professional privilege tax.
According to The Tennessee Journal, Thomas West filed suit in Sumner County challenging the $400 tax for lawyers, investment advisers and lobbyists. He argues in the suit that the annual fee is “arbitrary, capricious and wholly unreasonable.”
The TNJ notes that Sumner County in 2021 was designated as the court of origin for civil cases in which the plaintiff lives out of state. The case will be heard by a three-judge panel. Both changes to the state’s court system were made after Republican leaders in the legislature were angered by a series of decisions made by judges in Davidson County, long the court of origin for constitutional challenges and home to a more liberal electorate than the rest of the state.
The state has eliminated the professional privilege tax for many other professions in recent years, but the fee paid by financial advisers and lawyers remains. Supporters note that most of the remaining taxes are paid by out-of-state professionals.