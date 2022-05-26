The Tennessee General Assembly concluded its legislative session about a month ago, and Post sister publication Nashville Scene has a comprehensive look at what happened in this week’s issue.
- That's a Wrap on the 112th Tennessee General Assembly: Here’s the upshot of what was — and wasn’t — accomplished by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2022
- This Year at the State Legislature: Vaccine Mandates Out, Ivermectin In: Health-related laws this session centered on vaccination requirements, limiting local health department power
- A Law Increasing Penalties for Unauthorized Camping Has Locals Worried: Debate over the bill also garnered national attention when one lawmaker referenced Hitler while voicing his support
- Education Legislation Largely Focuses on Funding, Censorship: The Republican-dominated Tennessee General Assembly passed the TISA Act — along with laws related to ‘inappropriate’ materials
