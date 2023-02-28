Lee

Gov. Bill Lee

 Photo: Hamilton Matthew Masters

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to sign an anti-drag show bill as national media outlets draw attention to his having dressed in women’s clothes when he was a student at Franklin High School.

Multiple news publications are reporting that, in 1977, Lee posed for a photo dressed as a woman with girls wearing suits and ties. A Reddit user seemingly originally posted the image.

