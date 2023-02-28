Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to sign an anti-drag show bill as national media outlets draw attention to his having dressed in women’s clothes when he was a student at Franklin High School.
Multiple news publications are reporting that, in 1977, Lee posed for a photo dressed as a woman with girls wearing suits and ties. A Reddit user seemingly originally posted the image.
The Tennessean reports that when Lee was asked about the photo, he responded noting that comparing what he did as a youth to the efforts behind the anti-drag show legislation is “ridiculous.”
Lee spokesperson Jade Byers said the bill specifically “protects children from obscene, sexualized entertainment, and any attempt to conflate this serious issue with lighthearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families," Byers said, as quoted by the morning daily.
In late 2022, state Senate Majority Leader Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) filed a bill that would define drag shows as an “adult cabaret performance,” classifying them with topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers and strippers (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
The legislation would prohibit “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or [a] similar entertainer” from performing on public property or where it “could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
Johnson says he filed his bill after seeing videos of drag performances in Tennessee. He cited “five or six” videos that recently have appeared on social media, describing the content as “something that I think any reasonable person would consider to be explicit or inappropriate for kids.”
Once the bill becomes law, a first offense could be charged as a misdemeanor, with the second a felony. Critics have suggested the law could be used to target trans people or pride parades.