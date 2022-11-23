Alvarado

Dr. Ralph Alvarado 

Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday appointed Dr. Ralph Alvarado commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.  

Alvarado is CEO of Alvarado Medical Services, a Kentucky internal medicine office. He serves as the medical director of Isaiah House, a faith-based addiction treatment center. He has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015 and served as chairman of the health and welfare committee since 2019. He is also co-chairman of the National Coalition of Physician Legislators. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.