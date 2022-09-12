Legislative leaders are establishing a new special committee to study sentencing and violent crime following multiple recent deaths in Memphis.
Senate Speaker Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) are setting up the committee, according to the Tennessee Journal, to be named the Joint Ad Hoc Committee to Review the Adequacy of the Supervision, Investigation, and Release of Criminal Defendants.
According to a letter sent to legislative administrators, the committee is tasked with undertaking “a review of all information relevant to the supervision, investigation, and release of individuals who commit crimes in this state [and] to recommend whether there is a need for legislative action to provide additional safeguards to protect the public from those who repeatedly violate criminal laws.”
Sexton and McNally have already proven willing to buck their Republican counterpart Gov. Bill Lee’s efforts at criminal justice reform, including a push earlier this year to lengthen sentences for some offenders.
The committee is to be comprised of co-chairs Sen. Ed Jackson and Rep. Bud Hulsey, plus Sens. Richard Briggs, Todd Gardenhire, Bill Powers and Jeff Yarbro, plus Reps. Clay Doggett, Andrew Farmer, William Lamberth, Lowell Russell and Antonio Parkinson.
