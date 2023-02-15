A proposed parking garage would rise on the north end of the Cordell Hull Building (center). Legislative staffers currently park across the street in a garage attached to the Municipal Auditorium (right).
A bill being considered by the Tennessee General Assembly would appropriate $20 million to build a new parking garage for legislative staff working in the Cordell Hull Building in downtown Nashville.
Legislative staff currently park directly across Rep. John Lewis Way from the Cordell Hull Building in a parking garage attached to Municipal Auditorium and adjacent to the WeGo Central bus station. (Members park in a structure attached to the southern end of Cordell Hull Building.) The future garage would be built in the green space that is located between the Cordell Hull Building and the Capitol Towers residential building (the latter of which is located on the northern fringe of Capitol Hill).
The garage would stand four stories tall with 400 parking spaces. Rudd said that the proposed $20 million budget likely exceeds the construction cost and that any remaining funds could be returned to the general fund.
The committee placed the bill behind the budget, which means that the General Assembly must first pass the budget in order for any decisions to be made on the legislation. The Senate version of the legislation was referred to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee but has not yet been heard. A similar effort last year met the same fate.
“Our legislative staff and employees currently are parking across the street and they have to cross a gauntlet of the mentally ill and homeless hostile people,” Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro), who is sponsoring the bill, told the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Wednesday.