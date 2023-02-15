garage

A proposed parking garage would rise on the north end of the Cordell Hull Building (center). Legislative staffers currently park across the street in a garage attached to the Municipal Auditorium (right).

A bill being considered by the Tennessee General Assembly would appropriate $20 million to build a new parking garage for legislative staff working in the Cordell Hull Building in downtown Nashville.

Legislative staff currently park directly across Rep. John Lewis Way from the Cordell Hull Building in a parking garage attached to Municipal Auditorium and adjacent to the WeGo Central bus station. (Members park in a structure attached to the southern end of Cordell Hull Building.) The future garage would be built in the green space that is located between the Cordell Hull Building and the Capitol Towers residential building (the latter of which is located on the northern fringe of Capitol Hill).