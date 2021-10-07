Tennessee legislative leadership seems to have agreed to a timeline for a second fall special session, according to a text message distributed to members.
The message, distributed on behalf of House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), says there will be a second special session, called by the lawmakers themselves, to discuss COVID-19 mandates. The session is expected to begin on Oct. 27 and run through the following week.
Gov. Bill Lee, also a Republican, previously called a special session for the week before so that lawmakers could consider the $500 million in incentives he promised to lure Ford Motor Company to West Tennessee (read here).
Some Republicans in the legislature have said they hope to make it harder to institute mask and vaccine requirements. Two-thirds of the members of both the House and the Senate must agree to call a special session if one is not called by the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.