The Hamilton County Commission voted unanimously to appoint Joan Carter to fill the state House seat left vacant by her husband, Republican Rep. Mike Carter, who died earlier this year.
Gov. Bill Lee has called a special election to fill the remainder of Mike Carter’s term, with a primary to be held July 27 and a general election to follow in September, at which point the winner would succeed Joan Carter.
According to The Chattanoogan, no one has yet filed to run in the special election, but Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman Rodney Strong said “that is about to change pretty quickly.”
Commissioner Sabrena Smedley, who nominated Joan Carter for the post, said that the appointment would “give her the opportunity to finish the work that Mike started and supported.”
Mike Carter missed the 2021 legislative session after a 2020 bout with COVID-19 revealed a late-stage cancer diagnosis.
“I just want to thank all of those representatives, senators and lobbyists who encouraged me to serve in this position,” Joan Carter said following the appointment, according to The Chattanoogan. “I want to ensure the people in District 29 that I am with you and will do my best in this interim position.”
