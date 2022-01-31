Gov. Bill Lee on Monday used his State of the State address to unveil a record $52.6 billion spending plan couched in conservative media talking points, including a promise of “accountability” for libraries.
Much of his budget — and the bulk of the young legislative term — is focused on education. That includes universally popular line items like a promise of raises for teachers, $250 million in infrastructure spending at Tennessee State University and a commitment to funding moves for schools located in flood plains. It also features more controversial proposals, including a wide-ranging overhaul of the state public education funding formula, a new law “that will ensure parents know what materials are available to students in their libraries” and an attempt at emphasizing — through a partnership with out-of-state conservative institution Hillsdale College and the establishment of a new Institute of American Civics at the University of Tennessee — Lee’s vision of American exceptionalism.
“In many states, colleges and universities have become centers of anti-American thought, leaving our students not only ill-equipped but confused,” Lee said. “But in Tennessee, there’s no reason why our institutions of higher learning can’t be an exceptional part of ‘America at Its Best.’”
During his speech at the Capitol, Lee also promised to recruit more law enforcement officers and doctors to Tennessee, pump more money into the state’s TennCare health care program for low-income residents and continue spending money on recruiting companies to the state.
Though Lee said that people are flocking to Tennessee because of rising crime in other states, he promised to address an apparent increase in human trafficking and drug trafficking in Tennessee. Additionally, he said he has directed state law enforcement officials to offer safety training to worship leaders, in light of violent attacks on synagogues.
Lee holds out hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will continue weakening abortion rights protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
“If the federal courts return full authority to the states, Tennessee’s laws will automatically provide the maximum possible protection and offer a glimmer of redemption as America reconciles our troubled past,” he said. “I believe Tennessee can be a major part of that reconciliation by offering both hope and resources to families in crisis. This begins with mothers and continuing big investments in their health.”
Those investments do not include an expansion of Medicaid, which would extend health care coverage to thousands of newborns.
Rundown of Lee’s proposals:
